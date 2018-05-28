Patriot Guard Riders Ensure Military Service Members are Remembered, Respected

Sioux Falls, S.D. – There are 3,400 veterans interned at the Hills OF Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. The cemetery held its own Memorial Day service to remember those who have served.

With large flags waving, the South Dakota Patriot guard riders showed up in large numbers. The group works year-round to make sure veterans and military service members are respected and honored.

“We stand at veterans funerals with our flags, and we welcome home our troops when they come home, we send them off,” said Randy Ward, with the South Dakota Patriot Guard Riders.

“The origins of it was that there were protestors at one time and we were there to shield them, create a flag barrier between them and the families when they lost their loved one.”

Over time, the group evolved to being a part of almost every military event as a way to say “thanks.”

For Ward, it’s a personal honor to be a part of the group.

“When I came home from Vietnam, the first two people to welcome me home to my little home town, where everyone knows everyone, were two World War II vets, who honestly were my heroes,” he said.

“This is just one way to repay the debt for that I felt I owed for what they had done for me, and what they had done for our country.”

The Patriot Guard Riders are always looking for new additions. Members do not have to be veterans.

More information can be found here: http://sdpgr.com/join-us-2/