Roads Buckling Throughout Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The warm weekend temperatures have done their part creating hazardous traveling conditions.

Authorities across the Midwest are reporting buckling roads from the heat, and ‘cooling-centers’ have popped up across several cities throughout the region. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photographs on social media of roads buckling on I-90 near Humbolt on Sunday, as well as on I-90 in Brule County, near Chamberlain on Saturday. No vehicles were damaged in either case.

Just this morning, reports of road buckling came in on the Benson road ramp heading southbound onto I-229.

The highway patrol warns drivers to be aware of buckling occurring on any concrete based road in high heat temperatures.

