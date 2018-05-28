STATE B BASEBALL-Lennox, Redfield & Bon Homme Advance To Semifinals

Quarterfinal Highlights From Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Final Four is set for the State B Baseball Tournament after a busy Memorial Day of quarterfinal action filled with great pitching performances.

In the first game of the day, Christian Uecker pitched 6.2 strong innings and hit a key two-run double to lead Bon Homme to a 4-1 victory over Madison.

Later in the day, Bennett Osborn had two hits, an RBI and pitched a complete game shutout with five strikeouts to lead Redfield past Parkston 2-0.

In the final game of the night, Lennox’s Brock Anderson struck out 11 and gave up just one hit in a complete game 2-0 shutout of Winner/Colome.

In the other quarterfinal West Central defeated Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Colome 2-0 on the strength of a no-hitter by Brandon McKnight. You can view that highlight and recap HERE .

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from the other three quarterfinals!