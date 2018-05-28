STATE B BASEBALL-West Central’s Brandon McKnight No-Hits The Honkers

Trojans Advance To Semifinals With 2-0 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Against a team nicknamed the “Honkers”, West Central’s Brandon McKnight was making all the noise.

The Trojan righty struck out 11 and no-hit Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Colome 2-0 in the State B Baseball Quarterfinals on Monday afternoon at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls. West Central will face Lennox tomorrow in the semifinals at 2 PM.

McKnight dominated and seldom saw any balls hit out of the infield. Only a Trojan error kept him from throwing a perfect game.

Kadyn Nolz gave McKnight a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI groundout and Luke Sebert brought in an insurance run in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

