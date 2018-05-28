Thousands Expected to Visit Hills of Rest for Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are more than 15,000 people interred at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

In honor of Memorial Day, a flag is placed beside each and every grave. Hill of Rest management say Memorial Day weekend in of their busiest. While the day is designated to pay respects to service members, anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 people are expected to come to also remember loved ones who have passed.

“We have families that come out here and they bring a picnic lunch and they bring out blankets and they spend their whole day here, and then we have people that just spend a few minutes. But they are remembering that every life has a story and they want to come back and acknowledge that,” said Phil Schmitz with Hills of Rest.

There are 88 acres of land Hills of Rest. A grounds crew of five full time employees prepare up to a month in advance for the influx of visitors coming on Memorial Day weekend.