Veteran Helps To Heal Through Music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On this Memorial Day, many remember family members and loved ones that died in the line of duty. In hard times, one third-generation veteran turns to song. KDLT’s Allison Royal introduces us to a veteran that’s combining the military and music to help bring others peace.

Many enjoy singing the national anthem, especially on a day like Memorial Day.

However, it’s hard for Tim Steppan to describe the feeling he gets when he plays music.

“It is emotional,” said Steppan. “I think of the funerals I’ve attended. I think of my military service.”

Music and the military came into Steppan’s life at different times. He joined the school band when he was nine years old, a decision that kick-started his love for sharing music with others. Then, when he was graduating from high school, a friend convinced him to join the Air Force.

“‘If you don’t know what you want to do in college, why don’t you go out and serve your country, too?’ And I thought you know, that sounds like a good idea.”

Steppan was plenty business while he was on active duty. However, there was one thing he wanted to do but didn’t get the chance to: join the Air Force band. There just weren’t any spots available when he enlisted.

Nowadays, Steppan shares his musical talents with others on days like Memorial Day to comfort the families of those who never made it home.

“It’s very rewarding to know that I’ve been able to help someone whose maybe just recently lost a loved one,” said Steppan. “Maybe it’s been a long time, but it brings back those floods of memories.”

His performances at different veterans’ events and ceremonies sometimes bring people to tears.

“Just about every ceremony someone will come up to me,” said Steppan. “They might just lay their hand on my arm and just look at me.”

Steppan ends his performance with “Taps.” It’s a simple yet strong song that symbolizes the end of a life in the military, but far from the end of their legacy.

“[It’s] 24 very meaningful notes that are for whatever reason very stirring, and when people hear them, it’s really touching,” said Steppan.