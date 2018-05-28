Veterans Cemetery Could Break Ground this Fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Memorial Day is meant to honor servicemen and women who’ve died.

South Dakota families of the fallen may face a tough decision when it comes to a final resting place. The nearest national cemetery is hours away. But sooner rather than later loved ones will likely have a location closer to home.

There are 50 acres set aside in northeastern Sioux Falls. By fall a state veterans cemetery could break ground on the land.

“Things are moving fast. They’re coming right along,” says Ken Teunissen.

Ken Teunissen is on the South Dakota Veterans Council.

He’s excited about the state’s new opportunity to serve those who served the nation.

As early as December of 2020, the cemetery could be completed. Veterans, men and women who’ve died in the military and their family members would be buried here.

“Pre-application has been submitted to the National V.A. Cemetery Administration. It has been accepted and is going through the process of being approved,” says Teunissen.

That administration is releasing an important document this fall- a list of states getting federal funding for a new cemetery.

The higher a state is on that list the sooner it’ll get the money.

“Hopefully South Dakota will be one of the contenders if not the top contender,” says Teunissen.

The state plans to get $6,000,000 from the federal government. South Dakota has also appropriated $600,000 of its own money.

Once the funding is in place, the project’s design and construction plans still have to be approved by the V.A. before the cemetery can be built.

Teunissen is a Vietnam veteran. The 69-year-old and his wife have already purchased their cemetery plots at Woodlawn in Sioux Falls, but that plan could change.

“If I live long enough to be buried in the state veterans cemetery that’d be a priority,” says Teunissen.

He says the cemetery will benefit servicemen and women of today, tomorrow and in years to come.

The land still has to be donated to the state. Sioux Falls city council okayed a resolution to do that, but it needs to be approved as a city ordinance.

That is expected to happen in late June or July.