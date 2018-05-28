Veterans in Sioux Falls Gather to Honor Those Who Died in Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Veterans in Sioux Falls gathered to honor those who died in the line of duty.

The Memorial Day tradition outside the Veterans Medical Center is a tribute to fallen heroes. Many in attendance were veterans themselves. They wanted to pay their respects to those that did not make it home.

Two veterans, both named Dorothy, served in the Korean War. The pair says they attend the event every year.

“We’re just both really glad that we’re still able to come and be apart of this and be supportive,” said Dorothy Nash and Dorothy Ellis.

They both say they plan to attend the Memorial Day ceremony every year for as long as they can.

Many familiar faces also attended, like Mayor Paul TenHaken and South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs.