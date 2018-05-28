Witness: Wrong man is in prison in 1986 slaying of Iowa teen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A witness has come forward with new sworn testimony that suggests the wrong man may have been in prison for 31 years in the slaying of a western Iowa girl.

The testimony comes in the case of Daniel Harris, who maintains his innocence in the 1986 stabbing and beating death of 16-year-old Kristina Nelson in Council Bluffs. Harris’ lawyers say they are convinced he’s the victim of a miscarriage of justice and are seeking new proceedings they say will prove he was framed.

The new testimony comes from Ricky Lee Smith, who was at an underage drinking party with Nelson’s boyfriend the night of the homicide. He says in an affidavit that Nelson’s boyfriend and his friend left the party to pick Nelson up and returned “covered in blood” hours later.