Augie Enjoying Extra Time Off at World Series

CARY, NC… The Augustana baseball team couldn’t be in a better spot. They have won the first two games in their bracket and don’t play again until Thursday. That means their ace starter Jacob Blank will have even more time to get ready after missing the first two games started by Tyler Mitzel-complete game and David Flattery who with help from the bullpen beat top-seeded Florida Southern 6-5. If the Vikings win Thursday night they make Saturday’s championship game. They could have to play twice depending on how the first game goes since it is ultimately a double elimination tournament.