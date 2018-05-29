Bon Homme Wins State “B” Baseball Title

Bon Homme Wins State "B" Baseball Title

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Bon Homme is the Class “B” State Baseball champion in South Dakota after beating Redfield 7-3 in the semi-finals and then West Central 7-5 in the title game. In the championship there was an hour rain delay in the 3rd inning with Bon Homme leading 1-0. When play resumed Joey Slama belted a 2-run double, Bryce Scieszinski followed with an RBI double and Christian Uecker later hit one to the wall as they built a 7-0 lead.

But West Central rallied to make it very interesting at the end. Clay Habben’s double closed the gap to 7-5 in the bottom of the 7th, but Trent Herrboldt ended the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded for the final of 7-5 for their 2nd state baseball title.