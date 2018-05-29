Bon Homme Wins State “B” Baseball Title

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Bon Homme is the Class “B” State Baseball champion in South Dakota after beating Redfield 7-3 in the semi-finals and then West Central 7-5 in the title game. In the championship there was an hour rain delay in the 3rd inning with Bon Homme leading 1-0. When play resumed Joey Slama belted a 2-run double, Bryce Scieszinski followed with an RBI double and Christian Uecker later hit one to the wall as they built a 7-0 lead.

But West Central rallied to make it very interesting at the end. Clay Habben’s double closed the gap to 7-5 in the bottom of the 7th, but Trent Herrboldt ended the game with a strikeout with the bases loaded for the final of 7-5 for their 2nd state baseball title.

