Canaries rally for win in Fargo

FARGO, ND… The Sioux Falls Canaries leveled the series with their Dakota rivals on Tuesday night, beating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 5-3.

A pair of two-run doubles by Chris Jacobs and Chris Grayson in the seventh inning was the difference for the Birds, who moved to 4-7 with the win. Fargo-Moorhead dropped to 6-5 with the defeat.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board first in the game, scoring two in the second. Charlie Valerio scored new signee Michael Almanzar on a sacrifice fly, followed by a Leo Piña RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Canaries responded right away in the top of the third when Michael Hart led off the inning with a double. It was the first hit as a Canary for Hart, who finished 3-for-4 on the day.

Blake Schmit drove Hart in later in the frame with an RBI single. But as Jabari Henry batted next, Schmit strayed too far off the first-base bag and was tagged out in a rundown.

The caught stealing loomed large when Henry and Chris Grayson hit back-to-back singles following the out. The Birds did not score again in the inning, and trailed 2-1 after three.

Both teams’ bats stayed silent until the Canaries broke the game open in the seventh. Henry started the rally with a two-out double, part of a 3-for-5 day for him.

The next batter, Chris Grayson, singled to put runners on the corners for Chris Jacobs. Jacobs took advantage, hitting a two-run double to right off reliever Pete Perez to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Canaries lead.

After Aaron Gretz worked a walk, Burt Reynolds hit a double of his own, scoring Jacobs and Gretz to extend the Birds’ lead to 5-2.

Canaries starter Joe Bircher had a great outing for the Canaries, recording five 1-2-3 innings over eight innings of work. He gave up three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out five.

Bircher gave way to closer James Jones, who worked a clean ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.

The Birds and RedHawks have their rubber game on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. from Fargo. Dylan Thompson will get the start for the Birds against the RedHawks’ D.J. Brown.