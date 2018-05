Construction on 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue Begins Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting today, commuters who frequent West 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue may want to find another route.

One lane will be closed at the intersection and Kiwanis will be narrowed to one lane. This is the first phase of a multi-phase project to remove and replace the ADA accessible curb ramps.

The overall project is anticipated to be complete by the end of August.