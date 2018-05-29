Families Displaced, Pets Deceased After Overnight Structure Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Several families in downtown Sioux Falls are picking up the pieces after an overnight fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire call around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 519 S Duluth Ave. Initially, first responders reported flames from the third story window of the complex. Right away, crews knocked down the fire from the outside of the building before making entry. They then advanced to the third floor to extinguish the main body of the fire, which was in apartment 7. The fire was controlled and extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival.

Another crew made entry on the first floor, conducting a search of apartments on the first level making sure all tenants were out of the building. After clearing the first floor, they then cleared apartments on the second floor and in the basement. After finishing primary searches on all four levels of the structure, crews determined everyone had exited safely.

Multiple residents were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross began working with the families to find them temporary housing for the remainder of the night. The majority of the apartments suffered water damage, with the primary affected apartment being completely destroyed.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue no injuries to civilians or firefighters, but did report several pets were lost in the flames.

SFFR responded with five fire trucks, four support vehicles, and 26 firefighters. Sioux Falls Police Department, the American Red Cross, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, Excel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, and Sioux Falls Animal Control also assisted.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke detectors monthly, checking the expiration date, and to be mindful of an evacuation plan for you and your family.

