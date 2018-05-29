Illinois Murder Suspect Appears in Minnehaha County Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man facing three counts of murder in Illinois made his first court appearance in Minnehaha County court this afternoon.

28-year-old Jonathan Kelly was arrested by the Sioux Falls area fugitive task force on Saturday. Kelly is wanted out of Galesburg, Illinois for three counts of murder.

Authorities say they received a tip from the US Marshals Service last week that Kelly could be in the Sioux Falls area. Police found him in his car near South Sertoma Avenue and West Stoney Creek Street on Saturday.

Authorities say he may have been in the area for several weeks.

He was arrested without incident.