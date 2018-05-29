Iowa Authorities Issue Amber Alert for Abducted 4 Month Old

WATERLOO, I.A. – Iowa officials issued an amber alert for an abducted 4-month-old on Tuesday.

The 4-month-old is African American boy with black hair and brown eyes. The abductor is listed as a 28-year-old Caucasian female with red/blonde hair and blue eyes.

The listed vehicle information is a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with an Oregon plate reading 067JYL. Officials say they are possibly headed to Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.