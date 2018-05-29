Iowa Police Investigating US Flag Burning over Memorial Day Weekend

DUBUQUE, I.A. – Police in Iowa are looking for suspects who burned an American flag over the weekend.

Police say a pair of American flags were lit on fire in Dubuque. Neighbors say it happened early Sunday morning. They say this sort of vandalism hurts, but is especially painful because of Memorial Day weekend.

“If they wanted to express their opinions, that’s fine, but to do it in a neighborhood where people really like having the flags up like this on a weekend that memorializes the veterans who gave their life for our country, it just didn’t seem right,” said Dina Hall, who discovered the flags.

Police say they don’t have any leads on a suspect, but they are investigating the incident.