“It’s really terrifying.” Several Pets Die in Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Several families are homeless tonight after a building caught fire early Tuesday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Fire Rescue says it had the fire under control within 15 minutes. KDLT’s Allison Royal explains why no one was hurt, but not everyone made it out alive.

“It’s really terrifying when you see it that close to home,” said Brena Burleson, a neighbor.

It’s a much quieter scene today, but on early Tuesday morning, firefighters arrived only to say they saw thick black smoke coming out of this third story window.

However, flashing lights filled this neighborhood just hours before. 26 firefighters responded to this fire at 1:30 A.M. on South Duluth Avenue.

After everyone hurried out of the building, firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire in apartment number seven.

Burleson called the experience “heartbreaking.” She remembers when thick smoke filled the neighborhood, and the panic that followed.

“I was rushing down the hallway,” said Burleson. “Smoke just filled our hallway. It was that strong and there were people screaming.”

Not everyone was as fortunate. Many families lost their homes.

Firefighters say most apartments suffered water damage, while the affected fire apartment was completely destroyed.

However, some furry family members didn’t make it out alive. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue confirmed that several pets died. Now, the survivors of Duluth Avenue are holding their pets that did make it a little closer, like Seymour.

“Hearing the people start crying when they found out that – hearing the news that their animals were found dead was just terrifying, but what I did love was that the fire department was doing the best they could to get all the animals out as well,” said Burleson.

A crew stayed on scene to monitor conditions.

Fire Rescue has not yet released the official cause of the fire. Now, people are left wondering what started the fire that took away their beloved pets.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the American Red Cross worked with those families to find them a temporary place to stay.

Firefighters have a few fire safety tips that could save a life: test your smoke detectors monthly, check the detector’s expiration date, and have an evacuation plan in place for your family.