More Public Input Coming to City Meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Changes could be coming to official city meetings in Sioux Falls after a house bill was passed this legislative session.

The bill allows for more public input, and the councilors must decide how that will work into their meetings before the law takes effect in July.

At a working session the city council discussed their next steps for House Bill 1172. The bill was signed this spring- requiring public input to be available at all official meetings. However some councilors think the bill’s language is too broad

“It doesn’t give us a lot of guidance, but it says we have to do something, but it doesn’t give us a lot of background on how to do it,” says Councilor Pat Starr.

Starr says while the bill isn’t very direct that this change is exciting for those who want to speak out.

“This is a very positive thing. I wish there were some points in it that the legislature would’ve been a little clearer, but in my opinion we’re going to exceed what their expectations are to give the citizens of Sioux Falls a chance to be heard,” says Starr.

The council discussed when the input should be added and for how long. The new bill also raises concern on who controls public input.

“It’s at the discretion of the chair of the meeting, so what we want to talk about is what that discretion means in Sioux Falls,” says Starr.

“Is there a chance that the new mayor could use this legislative action, and say I’m going to take this on myself and say I’m allowing public input but I’m going to put it where I want too,” says Councilor Theresa Stehly.

Those questions remain unanswered as no decision was made. The council expects a resolution to be set by the last week of June.

The change only comes to official meetings which include task force and committee meetings plus budget hearings. Nothing is set to change with the city council meetings as of now.

The law takes effect July 1st.