Police: Handguns Stolen from Three Separate Unlocked Cars over Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say three handguns were stolen from three separate vehicles over Memorial Day weekend.

Two guns were stolen from vehicles on the east side of Sioux Falls, and another from a car in a hotel parking lot near the Empire Mall. In all three cases, police say the vehicles were left unlocked.

Police say these guns often end up in the hands of criminals and stolen guns have been used in a variety of different crimes.

“Three of them in this one weekend, I think the word irresponsible comes to mind. Any time people are leaving guns inside of cars and I guess just leaving them unlocked, not making sure they are unlocked really just has irresponsible written all over it,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the best thing gun owners can do is to store their guns inside their homes, not in a vehicle.