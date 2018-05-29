Sioux Falls Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say a 55-year-old man has died after sustaining injuries in a single vehicle crash over the weekend.

Police say just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, 55-year-old Mark Schowenfelder was turning off 60th Street North to head North on Marion Road. Police say Schowenfelder made a wide turn and started heading North in the Southbound lane. When he tried correcting he struck the median curb and was thrown off the motorcycle.

Schowenfelder was hospitalized over the weekend but later died of his injuries.

Police say they believe alcohol and speed were factors.

Schowenfelder was not wearing a helmet.