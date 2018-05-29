Stand Alone Starbucks Stores in Sioux Falls to Close for Anti-Bias Training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – All stand alone Starbucks stores in Sioux Falls will close this afternoon for anti-bias training.

This is one of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.

After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain’s leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

The stores will close at 2:30 this afternoon and will reopen around 6:30 tonight. The four hour session will give workers an overview on the history of civil rights from the 1960’s to today. Workers will also see a short documentary.