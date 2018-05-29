Two Arrested for Attempted Prostitution Operation in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man and a woman from Kokomo, Indiana are behind bars in Sioux Falls, after police say they tried to set up a prostitution operation.

Police arrested 29-year-old Cornelius Green and 30-year-old Amanda Shelby on Monday. They are each facing a charge of promoting prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Green is also facing a felony charge of pimping.

Police say the two attempted to persuade two women to engage in prostitution at a northeast Sioux Falls hotel.

The women, who were visiting from out-of-state, reported the incident to police.