West Central and Bon Homme Advance to Championship

West Central and Bon Homme Advance to Championship

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The championship game is set for the Sioux Falls Stadium Tuesday evening in the State “B” Baseball Tournament… Bon Homme jumped to a quick 5-0 lead over Redfield and went on to win the noon game 7-3. And then West Central got another dominant performance from a pitcher, this time Miles Mutziger who twirled a complete game 2-hit shutout as the Trojans blanked Lennox 7-0 setting up the 5:00 title game.