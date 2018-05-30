Augustana Baseball Team Showing Competitive Spirit

CARY, NC… The Augustana baseball team had another off day Wednesday as they prepare for Thursday night’s game that could propel them into Saturday’s championship at the D-II College World Series with a victory in Cary, NC. Head coach Tim Huber notices a difference in the competitiveness of his team this year. He feels being ranked #1 late in the regular season really helped them to have confidence to have more of a killer instinct when you have a chance to put the opposition away.