Authorities Urge Residents to Lock Cars After String of Thefts

HARTFORD, S.D. – Authorities are urging residents to lock up their vehicles after up to 30 were burglarized in Hartford this week.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office say a group of four to five juveniles is believed to be responsible for the thefts. The thefts took place between Monday and Tuesday night, mostly from unlocked cars parked outside homes. One gun was also stolen.

They say 12 to 30 cars could be connected in the string of burglaries. Authorities say they believe the group committed burglaries in relation to marijuana. They say its part of a larger trend of crimes throughout the Sioux Empire where stolen items are being sold for drugs.

“If you’re going to leave your car unlocked and leave the keys in it, it’s going to get stolen eventually, especially with the uptick in the drug crimes we’re seeing. This becomes a concern,” said Capt. Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Gearman says the suspected were taken into custody early this morning.