Firefighters free man hit by car, trapped underneath

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who was hit by a car and trapped underneath the vehicle in Rapid City.

Authorities say firefighters were able to lift the car and free the man, who suffered serious injuries but survived the crash Monday.

The accident remains under investigation. Police say the driver didn’t seem to be impaired before striking the man.