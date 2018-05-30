Hartford Man, MLB Player With Hawaii Ties Urge People to Help Those Affected by Volcano

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- “You get there and you look, ‘Where’s the volcano?’ And people say, ‘You’re standing on it.’ I mean, the whole island is a volcano.”

Dr. Michael Saba of Hartford lived in Hawaii when he got his start in the Peace Corps.

“Anyone that’s been to Hawaii, and particularly if you’ve lived there, you really miss it. It’s as everyone says, it’s a tropical paradise.”

That paradise is now something of a nightmare.

“Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and hundreds of homes have been destroyed already, so they need help.”

The volcanic activity that began in early May has left devastation across the south east portion of Hawaii’s Big Island.

It’s an area that Saba knows well.

“Where they call Leilani Estates, and a small town of Pahoa, which we spent a lot of time at when we were there with the Peace Corps.”

The people who live near the site are being evacuated. Some with no place to go.

“The people of Hawaii, the Big Island are suffering, and I am in touch with a number of friends in that area and there is a disaster fund that people can help with.”

Saba is directing people who want to help to a GoFundMe page.

It was created by Kolten Wong, the second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals, who was born and raised on the Big Island.

The page has raised just over $66,000. Wong says he plans to partner with non-profits to use the donations to help people get back on their feet.

“Every single dollar that you give is going towards these people to help them rebuild what they have, to get their lives started up again.”

The page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/Hawaiinaturaldisastersrelief