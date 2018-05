Hoekstra Leads Renner Past Mitchell

RENNER, SD… The Renner Royals got off to a quick start in legion baseball with a 9-4 win over Mitchell Wednesday night. Roosevelt standout Nick Hoekstra homered and knocked in 4 runs to lead the way as the Royals used 6 pitchers bin the 7-inning game. Peyton Garbers just missed hitting a HR for Renner and Brady Hawkins had as RBI double for Mitchell.