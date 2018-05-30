KDLT Cares: “Mission Bears” Donated to Kids at Sioux Falls Hospitals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Simple gifts can go a long way when you’re in the hospital.

Today, the American Cancer Society donated around 100 teddy bears. These bears are called mission bears and are the original brand of teddy bear.

They were brought and donated to the society by guests at a gala event last month. Carrie Dragt, Manager of Community Development at the American Cancer Society says comfort, joy, and smiled were the goals behind the stuffed bears.

“It means so much to them to get something that’s out of the blue, surprised, and they’re walking in they’re going through a scary ordeal. And just to have something sitting there that they get to call home, and take home, That’s something they are going to remember from this journey,” said Dragt.

Along with Avera, Sanford Hospital also received this donation. The American Cancer Society hopes to continue to provide the hospitals with these mission bears in the future.