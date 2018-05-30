Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Fatal Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is expected to spend the next several decades behind bars.

A Minnehaha county judge sentenced Brady Holter, to 60 years in prison in the March 2017 stabbing death of Alex Rodriguez.

Both families cried in court on Wednesday. The judge had one word to describe the crime: “senseless.”

Holter took a plea deal in February.

Holter admitted to stabbing his friend twice after mixing LSD, alcohol, marijuana, and Wellbutrin, an antidepressant with known side effects. A psychiatric pharmacist described Holter as “actively hallucinating” after the incident.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez, Holter, and a third friend all took LSD that evening.

Rodriguez’s father, Melvin, spoke in court on Wednesday, holding framed photos of his son as he cried.

“I have forgiven you,” said Melvin. “Not for you though, for me. A great depression has taken over me. My heart’s not the same.”

“He loved everybody,” said Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend. “He loved life. He didn’t do anything to you, or anything to deserve this.”

Rodriguez left behind a young son who he did not have custody of at the time he died. A witness, Andrew Wickre, said that Rodriguez shared that he “wasn’t sure if he was good enough for parenthood” on the night he was killed.

The judge sentenced Holter to 70 years with 10 years suspended for manslaughter with a deadly weapon, but with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

That means the then-56-year-old would have the chance to experience life outside of a prison setting.

The Rodriguez family asked the judge to sentence Holter to life in prison. Holter’s defense attorneys asked for a sentence of 15 to 20 years, arguing that Holter could be rehabilitated.

A New York psychologist, Dr. Rosenfeld, testified over the phone that he considered Holter to be “low risk” and had “no history toward violence ideation.” Rosenfeld also diagnosed Holter with substance use disorder. However, Rosenfeld also noted that Holter embellished some details during his evaluation.

Holter’s family expressed disbelief that he would commit a violent crime, his tearful Aunt describing him quick to give everyone hugs.

“He’s always been extraverted,” said Richard, Holter’s father. “He loves people.”

When Holter turned around and apologized to the Rodriguez family, he talked about his friendship with Rodriguez. “I felt that I found that best friend I had been searching my entire life for,” said Holter.

According to records, Holter has been picked for violations while incarcerated, including threatening a person and disorderly conduct.

Holter has already served 451 days behind bars.