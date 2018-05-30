Mitchell mayor candidate in hot water after dumping in lake

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The city of Mitchell is asked state environmental officials to investigate after a mayoral candidate had something dumped into Lake Mitchell to address a chronic blue-green algae problem.

Tara Volesky is among four candidates in Tuesday’s election. All four say cleaning Lake Mitchell is a priority.

Volesky acknowledged to The Daily Republic that she had something dumped into the lake as an alternative treatment method. She says it’s “all natural” and is already working.

Current Mayor Jerry Toomey says Volesky had no authorization to do what she did. He says he has spoken to officials with South Dakota’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources and plans a formal complaint.

Toomey also plans to review the city’s ordinances with City Attorney Justin Johnson pertaining to dumping foreign substances into the lake.