Summer Grilling and a Must-Make Marinade with Chef Scott Teal

Cilantro, some fresh garlic, a minced jalapeno, and orange juice help set the foundation for an incredible summer marinade Chef Scott Teal introduced on KDLT News Today. Check out his recipe for flank steak on the grill and all of the wonderful ways you might serve it up in the link above!

Recipe for Carne Asada

2 Limes juiced, 1 Orange juiced, 2 T Garlic, 1/2 C Cilantro, 1 Tsp Cumin, 1/2 Tsp Salt, 1/4 Tsp Black Pepper, 1/4 C Olive Oil, 1 Jalapeno minced, 2 Tbsp Cider Vinegar

Marinate 2 pound flank steak 4 hours or overnight. Grill over medium high heat 4 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and cover with foil for 10 minutes. Slice across the grain and enjoy.