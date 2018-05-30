The Trolley Returns to Downtown Sioux Falls This Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A unique ride to returning to downtown Sioux Falls starting this coming Friday.

The Sioux Falls trolley is back for the summer of 2018. This unique ride was on the verge of not coming back. Sanford and Lewis Drug are among a few businesses that pitched in to keep the trolley running.

The history told within the hop on, hop off tours is something visitors say they enjoy.

“So many people that will be able to appreciate the trolley experience downtown. You have kids that love the trolley, they love getting in there sitting on the old wooden benches,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller.

The trolleys will run through downtown on the weekends all summer long. Tickets for adults will be $2, while kids under the age of 12 can ride for free.