Trump says he wishes he’d picked a different AG

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump, still nursing resentment against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, says he wishes he’d picked a different leader of the Justice Department.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted a quote from Republican congressman Trey Gowdy, who said Sessions should have told Trump before accepting the job that he planned to recuse himself from the investigation. It comes amid fresh news reports that Trump had asked Sessions to rescind his recusal.

Sessions recused himself for possible conflict of interest, leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gowdy told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday that “there are lots of really good lawyers in the country. He could have picked somebody else.”

Trump added at the end of his tweet: “And I wish I did!”