Watertown Menards Employee Arrested for Kidnapping

WATERTOWN, S.D. – An employee of a Menards store in Watertown has been arrested for trying to abduct a young child.

Police say it happened at the store Sunday afternoon. They say 35-year-old Peter Groenhoff, of Canby Minnesota, picked up the 4-year-old child and quickly walked away from the boy’s family.

The child’s father chased Groenhoff and corned him in an employee break area, where he released the child.

Groenoff was arrested for second-degree kidnapping

He’s being held on a $20,000 cash bond.