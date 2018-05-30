Young Women Entering Cyber Security Field in Numbers Hard to Believe

“It’s unprecedented across the country,” said Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, an Associate Professor of Information Assurance and Forensics with Dakota State University. She, along with her colleague, Dr. Pam Rowland and student Kelley Criddle spoke with KDLT News in this week’s Wired Wednesday segment about the rapid rise in young women enrolling in majors including computer sciencecyber operations, and network security and administration at DSU.

The three outlined the reason they believe the Madison, South Dakota campus specifically is seeing such a boom. They also discussed how it feels to see so many women in particular, entering into a field where there is an incredibly high demand for workers, and most grads will already have jobs lined up in some very high paying jobs.

