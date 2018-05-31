Augie Fans Cheer on Team Competing in World Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Its been a big season for Augustana’s baseball team and fans have excitedly been following along.

Today, they played in the Division II College World Series. They are the first baseball team in South Dakota to make it this far. Fans have been supporting the Vikings all the way.

On Tuesday, when they came back home from winning the region championship they were greeted by people at the airport. Today, there was a watch party at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux Falls off of Louise Avenue for the world championships.

Instead of having to live stream it from a phone or computer, people could watch the game on the big screen while enjoying food and drinks. Many cheered on their team including proud Augustana baseball alums.

“IT’s pretty cool. It beats watching them on a computer screen that’s for sure, so it’s kind of a unique thing and it’s kind of cool to see the city get behind them and be able to watch them on the big screen,” said coach and former player Zach Weindandt.

Mark Ovenden will have highlights on today’s game on KDLT News at 6.