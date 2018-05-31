Augie Proving That Seeding Isn’t Always Right

CARY, NC…The Augustana baseball team is no stranger to turning low seeding into quality performances. The Vikings went into the Central Region as a 5 seed and came out on top.

An accomplishment some say was fueled by doubters.

Jordan Barth, Augie Freshman, Infielder:”I mean that five seed we weren’t happy obviously and we knew we were better than that, so I mean it was just a slap in the face, but I guess we proved ourselves…”

Now, they’re in the D-II College World Series- this time also as a 5 seed.

Lucas Wylie, Augie Junior Catcher: “We haven’t gotten the greatest seeding recently. I don’t think that really matters honestly fuels us to be honest… People putting us down motivates us more to get out there, and get after it…”

The Vikings dropped top seeded Florida Southern to remain unbeaten at the College World Series. With a unique team that is older on the pitching mound and young in the field, the squad knows there’s unfinished business.

Zach Reeg, Augie Senior Pitcher:”My first three years here we had 37 wins always on the brink of going to post season play, and now that we’re actually there we’re not only there, but we’re taking advantage of it…”

While the Vikings aren’t the top seed- they’re not thinking about rankings anymore.

Barth:”Just go in there whatever seed we are, and just win the tournament that’s the goal obviously. I mean we made it this far might as well finish it out…”

Reeg:”I think going forward we’re going to go out there and compete… That’s bottom line we’re going to go out there and play our baseball, and everything else will take care of itself…”

Regardless of ranking – Augustana baseball is proving they can can compete with anyone in the country.

