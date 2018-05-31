Augustana Baseball Fans Cheer on Team During Buffalo Wild Wings Watch Party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s been a big season for Augustana’s baseball team and fans have excitedly been following along. Thursday, May 31st, they played in the Division II College World Series.They are the first baseball team in South Dakota to make it this far. Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux Falls off of Louise, held a watch party so people could cheer them on.

Fans got to watch the game on the big screen while drinking and eating food.

“It’s pretty cool. It beats watching them on a computer screen, that’s for sure. It’s kind of a unique thing and it’s cool to see the city get behind them,” said Zach Weinandt, Augustana Alumnus.

For Weinandt this season has been special to watch and not just because they’re on a winning streak. He use to be a player, coached for Augustana and is now a proud alumnus.

“I kind of saw it develop, couple of the seniors now I coached when they were freshmen, so it’s cool to see them making it a long ways,” said Weinandt.

This season as the Vikings haven’t slowed down, neither have the fans. They’ve been full of support all season long.

“They have the strongest pitching they’ve ever had, they also have a great infield and a great bunch of hitters, so that combination has proved interesting to watch, said Vikings fan, Bob Swanhorst.

“To see what they’ve done and how well they’ve pitched how well they’ve hit, who knows if we’ll ever see it again so it’s pretty cool,” said Weinandt.

Although it’s been fun seeing them win, residents say win or lose they’ll never stop being a fan.