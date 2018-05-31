Authorities: No Threat to Public After Bomb Squad Called on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Residents were evacuated in southwest Sioux Falls yesterday, while the bomb squad responded to call for a suspicious package.

It happened at a home near West 54th Street and West Bonnie Court. Authorities say residents called police when a packaged arrived, with another box inside marked as an “explosive device.”

The ATF, FBI and the Sioux Falls police bomb squad were able to safely neutralize and process the item. ATF says there was not an explosive device, but couldn’t release what was inside the package.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities don’t believe there is any threat to the public.