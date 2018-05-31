Avera Health Names Bob Sutton as President and CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health has named Bob Sutton as their new President and CEO, succeeding John Porter who is retiring after 44 years.

Sutton was most recently Avera’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

He was been with Avera since 2013 and has held other roles including Regional President and CEO of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and Senior Vice President of Community Relations. Positions he’s held outside of Avera include President of the South Dakota Community Foundation, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for Citibank of South Dakota, and more.

Sutton is also currently President of the South Dakota Board of Regents with his term ending in 2019.

Sutton was born and raised in South Dakota, and graduated from USD with a master’s of public administration degree and a bachelor of arts in political science.

Sutton will begin his new role as President and CEO role on June 18th.