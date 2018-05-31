Business Owners Warn Others After Thieves Target Rural Businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Area business owners are telling KDLT News its tough to know who to trust, after being robbed recently of money and resources.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department state that while the investigation is ongoing, at least five individuals are facing counts in eight counties. The Sheriff’s office say the individuals are targeting small businesses in particular, and taking what they could sell in exchange for drugs or drug money.

Among those hit, Blue Jays in Egan, Minnesota, a restaurant, gas station and convenience store. Shari and Kevin Hammer say thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, cigarettes and other items were taken in the early morning hours of May 15th.

They are warning other small, rural business owners to make the investment in stronger security systems and to be aware of the growing problem.

“You go to bed at night thinking it’s all okay. But you’re up looking at cameras, reminding staff did you lock the doors or set the alarm. it’s just hard to trust anybody that walks in basically,” said Shari Hammer.

C&R Custom Repair across the street was also robbed that morning of tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment, tools and cash. The owners say the missing tools alone are making it tough to get the work done they need to stay open.

Minnehaha County Capt. Jason Gearman says some of the items recovered in the theft ring are from both businesses.

The Sheriff’s office says the goods were being used in exchange for money for meth.