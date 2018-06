COLLEGE WORLD SERIES-Augie Has Chip On Shoulder Entering Title Game

Cary, N.C. – The Augustana Vikings are just one win away from a National Title even though they were only seeded 5th in the Regional. The Vikings formula for success has been strong pitching to go along with a deep lineup.

The Vikings have two chances to secure the title on Saturday. They would be the most northern champion since South Illinois in 1969.