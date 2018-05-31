CONGRESS-SOUTH DAKOTA

Johnson rejects attack ads; Krebs criticizes state plane use
Benjamin Anderson, Associated Press,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Former Public Utilities commissioner Dusty Johnson says he won’t run negative ads in the Republican congressional primary after Secretary of State Shantel Krebs started airing spots criticizing his use of a state airplane.

Johnson, Krebs and Sen. Neal Tapio are vying for their party’s nomination on June 5.

Krebs’ ad alleges Johnson used his former job as a top gubernatorial aide to “abuse the state plane for personal convenience,” a claim Johnson calls untrue. Johnson says he’s focused on an issue-based campaign.

