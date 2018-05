HOM Furniture Named One of Top 50 Accessory Retailers in the Nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – HOM Furniture has been placed on the Top 50 Home Accessory Retail Stars list by Home Accents Today.

The list features independent brick-and-mortar stores from around the nation. Home Accents Today says HOM is one of the twelve out of fifty “Stars” with multiple locations and one of sixteen retailers on the list who offer online services.

The HOM Furniture feature can be found here: homeaccentstoday.com.