Iowa man acquitted of murder charges found dead in alley

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a man acquitted of murder charges earlier this year has been found dead in an alley.

Police say a neighbor found the body of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say he’d been shot. An autopsy was ordered.

No arrests have been reported.

It’s not clear whether Martin’s shooting is related to the death of Otavious Brown. Martin had pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the July 2016 fatal shooting of the 21-year-old Brown and the wounding of two other people. Martin and co-defendant Armand Rollins were acquitted in February. Another co-defendant, Doncorrion Spates, was convicted of murder.