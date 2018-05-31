Marsy’s Law running ads, grassroots campaign before primary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The campaign for a constitutional fix to the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights in South Dakota is running radio and television ads featuring public officials urging voters to support the changes at the ballot.

Marsy’s Law for South Dakota spokeswoman Sarah Shriver says spots from the “significant” TV ad buy started airing last week and will run through the June 5 election. They feature Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, House Speaker Mark Mickelson and domestic violence survivor Jacquelyn Galles.

Shriver said Thursday the campaign’s grassroots team has been focused on voter outreach and education. The California businessman that bankrolled Marsy’s Law in 2016 is funding the campaign.

The changes would require victims to opt in to many of their rights and specifically allow authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes.