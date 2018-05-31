Negative Campaign Ads: Do They Work?

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota primary election is Tuesday and the homestretch is becoming ruthless.

With just a few days to win over voters, republican candidates are spending big bucks on nontraditional campaign ads.

Instead of promoting themselves, you may have seen something different.

Some candidates are opting for ads that pick apart their opponent. However, do these cut-throat commercials really work? KDLT’s Allison Royal sat down with an expert to find out.

You may have seen these ads popping up on your TV or online. They’re not the most glamorous: candidates trying to show their opponent in a negative light in a last ditch effort to earn your vote.

Julia Hellwege is a political science professor at the University of South Dakota. The campaign expert says the beginning of campaign seasons are for positive, self-promotional ads. However, in the homestretch, negative ads are pretty common.

In general, she says there’s two different focus areas for these ads: traits or issues.

“Voters prefer issue ads when it comes to negative campaigning or negative ads, so if you’re going to attack someone, you should do it on their record or on their policy agenda or on their plan,” said Hellwege.

As the primary approaches, Republican candidates Marty Jackley and Kristi Noem have both made ads criticizing one another. In terms of trait ads, Hellwege says Noem is trying to make herself relatable to voters.

“I’m on a horse, you know, like what Kristi Noem is doing, like I’m one of you,” said Hellwege. “I know what it’s like to be a farm girl. Right? That’s really important.”

Jackley fired back with an ad that Hellwege said may do the trick.

“What Jackley’s trying to do is to say, ‘well I can attack her on her policy while also showing that I also have those positive traits,’” said Hellwege.

However, negative campaigns can backfire. As a rule of thumb, do not criticize your opponent’s character, appearance, or family.

“If you’re going to do a negative ad that just says that I’m a bad person that’s going to demobilize voters against you,” said Hellwege.

Hellwege says that after this Tuesday, you likely won’t see any new negative campaign ads until October.