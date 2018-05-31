Sears Closing Another 72 Stores

NEW YORK -Sears is closing another 72 stores after reporting a first-quarter losses and plunging sales. The struggling retailer says it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon. Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, in its first quarter. The list of stores closing should be released later today.

According to a press release from company officials, “A list of the 72 stores will be posted in the “News/Media” section of searsholdings.com (http://searsholdings.com/media/company-statements) by mid-day. We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted.”